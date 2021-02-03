Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen Super Bowl throwback clips and photos

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans as she shared never-before-seen Super Bowl throwback clips and photos, showing her with extra energy before her stunning performance.

The 51-year-old shared a string of throwback footage on Instagram Tuesday - just five days before this year's edition of the big event.

The singer could be seen on the field in full costume about to bound up onstage, surrounded by staff and her daughter Emme.



In the latest posts, Jennifer featured her daughter Emme who appeared with her onstage in a duet of her number Let's Get Loud.



In one of the clips, The proud mother could be seen saying some encouraging words to her daughter and then pumping herself up to go onstage.

Jennifer Lopez, who shared the halftime gig with Shakira in 2020, did not include her in any of the pictures or videos in her throwback album.