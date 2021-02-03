close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen Super Bowl throwback clips and photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Jennifer Lopez  wowed fans as she shared never-before-seen Super Bowl throwback clips and photos, showing her with extra energy before her stunning performance.

The  51-year-old  shared a string of throwback footage on Instagram Tuesday - just five days before this year's edition of the big event.

The singer  could be seen on the field in full costume about to bound up onstage, surrounded by staff and her daughter Emme.

In the  latest posts, Jennifer featured her daughter Emme who appeared with her onstage in a duet of  her number Let's Get Loud

In one of the clips, The proud mother could be seen saying some encouraging words to her daughter and then pumping herself up to go onstage.

Jennifer Lopez, who shared the halftime gig with Shakira in 2020, did not include her in any of the pictures or videos in her throwback album.

Latest News

More From Entertainment