Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander arrested on drug charges in Nashville

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has reportedly been arrested in connection with DUI and drug charges.



According to reports, the 39-year-old was taken into custody last week (on January 26) in connection with driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

Authorities in Tennessee told a media outlet that Alexander passed on taking a blood alcohol content test, breaking the state's implied consent law.



He was subsequently held on a $2,500 bond, released from custody later in the day, police told Page Six. He would appear in court to answer to the charges on April 30.

Alexander wed the Britney spears in a Las Vegas chapel in a marriage that was annulled less than three days later. Spears and Alexander knew one another from childhood .