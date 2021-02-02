Angelina Jolie touches on turning 40: ‘Didn’t think It’d be this way’

Actor and human rights activist Angelina Jolie recently spilled the beans behind what’s it like turning 40 and working in an industry that requires her to ‘run around’ in a gold bodysuit.

During her interview with the British Vogue the actor was quoted saying, “I love this cast, and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloé [Zhao]’s vision and Marvel’s commitment to expand the way we see ‘superheroes’.”

The thing that’s sure to make fans bust a gut laughing was how the star summed up her experiences turning 40 and the ‘crazy’ job description she’s running with.

Jolie claimed, “Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it’s good crazy, I think.”

During the course of her interview Jolie also addressed her character and its motivations, adding how “It’s just a really a love letter to Earth and very character-based, but also very, very big and we’re going to expand a long period of time and try different things.”

Before concluding she also added, “I love the storytelling, and I happen to love Thena. She’s very aggressive and I like her and I’m ready for that now.”