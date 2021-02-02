Ana de Armas deactivates Twitter account following breakup with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck officially called it quits in January 2021

Ana de Armas is known for her acting career. For several months, it was in the news that Ana is dating Hollywood’s sweetheart Ben Affleck.



However, with their careers burgeoning and new projects coming in, somewhere in the middle of it, they both officially called it quits on the relationship in January 2021.

Sources say that the decision to end this relationship was mutual because they both had places to be at and careers to look after. A close friend of the couple told People, “Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Nevertheless, it seems that Ana is not taking the breakup well because her staunch fans soon realized that she has deactivated her Twitter account that goes by the handle @Ana_d_armas.

Her Instagram is still up and running. Over the weekend, she posted a picture of herself with a short bob and bangs. The drastic change in her hair cut is also directed towards the fact that Ana is finding ways to cope with the breakup.