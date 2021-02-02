Noah Centineo to bring Gamestop stock saga to Netflix

The film is about the battle between hedge fund investors and Reddit traders

American actor Noah Centineo is all set to bring the recent Gamestop stock debacle to screens.

According to a report by Deadline, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor is gearing up with Netflix for a film about the stock saga.

The film about the battle between hedge fund investors and Reddit traders is already in the early stages.

Mark Boal, Academy Award winning writer is in talks to pen the script, leading many into already speculating the untitled project may create Oscar buzz once it hits the streaming giant.

Apart from that, Makeready founder Brad Weston is all set to produce the film.