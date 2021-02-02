Meghan Markle, Harry left UK to ‘escape living in shadows’ of William, Kate

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been pitted against each other ever since the former joined the British royal family.



Reports have revealed how the Duchess of Sussex long before her departure from the Firm, had always intended to move away to the US with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie for being put in the shadow of Kate.

Following the Trooping the Colour parade, royal commentator Rob Shuter had said, back in 2019, that the former actor was “planning” to move away as she wasn’t happy coming in second place.

Citing royal sources, he said during his iHeart Radio programme: "Meghan Markle is leaving Britain with her prince and baby. Meghan Markle refuses to move to Africa, she wants to come to the USA.”

"Sources tell me within the Royal Family there’s been a lot of talk about Prince Harry and Meghan temporarily moving to Africa but that isn’t going to happen because Meghan is planning to return to America with her baby and her prince,” she added.

"Sources add moving away from William and Kate Middleton is the goal. Meghan knows if she stays in Britain, this will always mean living in their shadow. Meghan is not the type of girl who is happy coming in second place."