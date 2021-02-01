close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Iggy Azalea gets nostalgic with never-seen-before photos of son Onyx

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea won fans’ hearts by sharing nostalgic photos of her son Onyx.

The Fancy rapper took to Instagram to share some never-seen-before photos of her adorable child as a newborn.

"Photo dump//mommy & onyx 2020. I really Can't believe how fast time flys he looks like a toddler now days!" she wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. "Just yesterday you were a tiny ball in my arms. I love you always, all the ways."

The 30-year-old rapper and her former partner Playboi Carti welcomed Onyx in June 2020. The couple, who started dating in 2018, called it quits the same year they welcomed their first child.

