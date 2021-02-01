Federal minister Hammad Azhar contracts coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister announced that he is self-isolating at home after his COVID-19 test came back positive.

He urged everyone to pray for his recovery.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair," he tweeted.

After Hammad's tweet, his colleagues wished him a swift recovery in subsequent tweets.



