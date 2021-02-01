close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Hasan Minhaj turns heads in a kurta by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021
Hasan Minhaj had opted for the ace Pakistani designer for his sister’s wedding ceremony

American-Indian comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken over headlines over at this side of the world!

The Patriot Act star wreaked havoc on social media in Pakistan after a photo of him donning a kurta by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari made rounds online.

According to reports, the former Daily Show correspondent had opted for the ace designer for his sister’s wedding ceremony.

The comedian flaunted his South Asian roots in the white custom embroidered kurta and pajama by Ansari’s fashion label.



