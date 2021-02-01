Leaked photos of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana wreak havoc online

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is nailing Princess Diana's avatar in the new photos that have emerged online from the set of the upcoming biopic, Spencer.



After the first look of the Twilight star was unveiled, more photos from the set of the film have emerged online.

In the new photos, Stewart can be seen looking like an exact replica of the late Princess of Wales, clutching a black handbag in the window of five-star Schlosshotel in Kronberg, Germany.

Stewart sported Diana’s iconic blonde Sloane-style haircut with a long-sleeved cream top.

For the film, the makers are using the 19th century castle as Sandringham.

Earlier, speaking about the character, Stewart had told Jimmy Kimmel: “I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly.”



“I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away...it’s hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here,” she said.