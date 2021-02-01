close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Reese Witherspoon inspired by Kerry Washington's incredible sense of style

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Reese Witherspoon   has sent sweet wishes to her  friend Kerry Washington on her 44th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, The Walk The Line actress shared a photo relaxing on the back of a golf cart together with her pal. 

 Witherspoon was looking stunning shining in a dark blue dress, while  Washington sported a white long-sleeve blouse that was paired with gold patterned pants.

The actress gushed over her friend and wrote: 'Happy birthday to my amazing friend @kerrywashington!! You are a brilliant, creative, passionate force of nature and I am constantly inspired by your grace. Not to mention your incredible sense of style.'

On the other hand, Viola Davis  also shared a snap on her Instagram  and wrote a special line for her friend: 'A powder keg of talent, intelligence, activism, leadership and HEART!! Thank you for living your life with such undeniable purpose. We experience the overflow. Love you.'

Witherspoon previously costarred with Washington in the 2020 miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. 

