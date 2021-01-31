Rappers who waited in line to get their copy of Eminem's debut album

Eminem released his debut album "Slim Shady LP" in 1999. Few people know that rappers like Fat Joe and Big Pun actually waited in line for their copies of Eminem album sold 2,83000 copies in its first week.

It was the second studio album and the major-label debut by the Detroit native.

The album features production from Dr. Dre, the Bass Brothers, and Eminem himself.

Fat Joe who waited in line to get his copy is the rapper who recently offered mediation between Eminem and Nick Cannon. Em and Nick had a long-running beef and have released several diss tracks against each other over the last few years.