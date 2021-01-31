close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Meghan Markle got her name changed on her son's birth certificate?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled in California after the pair stepped down from their royal duties.

But the Duke and Duchess still face media scrutiny as they focus on their life in the United States with their son Archie.

According to a latest report in the British media, Meghan Markle has made an unexpected change to her son Archie's birth certificate.

The report said that a month after the young royal's birth was registered, Meghan asked that her name on his birth certificate be changed from 'Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex' to simply 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex'.

According to The Sun, Archie's birth was registered on 17 May 2019 and the document was changed on 6 June that year.

The royal couple will celebrate their son's second birthday on 6 May.

