Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s battle for children’s custody will be ‘brutal’, warn sources

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s battle for children’s custody will be ‘brutal’, warns sources

Although Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of her children after divorce is finalized with Kanye West, the latter wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles.



The Sun, citing sources, reported that Kanye West is determined to raise his kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 in a ‘compound in the desert’ just outside the Los Angeles as the rapper believes LA is 'too fake' for them.

The report further says that the sources have warned tension between Kim and Kanye as they would fight for custody of children.

Neither Kim, nor Kanye wants to be the loser in divorce and the two will fight hard for their children in the custody case.

“Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal", The Sun report claims.

Meanwhile, according to reports Kanye West has arrived in Los Angeles recently following his getaway to Wyoming.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian, who has been reportedly preparing for a legal battle with the hubby in divorce court, took off for a tropical getaway with her sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie Jenner, as well as her daughters North and Chicago.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday and shared sweet photos with daughters from their trip.

She captioned the pictures as “Girls Trip!”