Pakistan's T20I squad announced, Wahab and Hafeez excluded

Veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been excluded from the 20-man Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.



Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem announced the squad during a live press conference in Lahore on Sunday.

The 20-member squad comprises of the following players:

Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

As per the precedent set by Wasim in the Test squad, the T20I group, too, featured a bunch of domestic stalwarts such as and others who had long been forgotten Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Zahid Mehmood and Danish Aziz, and also marked the return of forgotten men Aamer Yameen and Asif Ali.

Among the notable absentees were veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Musa Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Abdullah Shafique.

The incumbent chief selector, who had replaced Misbah-ul-Haq late last year, had sprang a series of surprises in the Test squad, opting to give opportunities to some of the top performers of domestic circuit, including Nauman Ali, who went on to have an exceptional debut against South Africa in the first Test.

The first T20 between the two teams will be played on February 11, the second on February 13 while the last game will be played on February 14.