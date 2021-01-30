close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2021

Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in new pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 30, 2021

TV actress Ayeza Khan  recently became the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. 

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" actress on Friday took to the photo and video sharing app to express her gratitude o her fans.

In a lengthy note, Ayeza explained how she went on to become such a popular person. But she added that numbers don't matter in 'the long run'.

The actress on Saturday posted a new picture on her Instagram where she is now followed by eight million people.

Ayeza Khan looked gorgeous in the latest photo that was liked by thousands of her fans.

Check out her picture below:


