Priyanka Chopra reveals 'most obnoxious' clothing piece she has purchased

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about a wardrobe malfunction that happened at the Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra has quite an eccentric sense of style that can give any fashion icon a run for their money.



While appearing on the Tonight Show with Sean Evans, the global icon came forth revealing what's the most interesting, yet obnoxious piece of clothing that she has bought.

"What's the most ridiculous piece of clothing that you've purchased for your Instagram-famous dog, Diana?" Evans asked when they were about halfway through the 'Hot Wings' segment. "Her first Moncler jacket was definitely an obnoxious purchase," she said.



Pee Cee recently opened up about a wardrobe malfunction that happened at the Cannes Film Festival.

"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside," she shared on Instagram. "The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year."

