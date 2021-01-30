Meghan Markle could steal Queen Elizabeth’s limelight on her birthday

Meghan Markle would quite possibly ‘overshadow’ Queen Elizabeth II if she were to return to the UK, a source has revealed.



As speculation goes through the roof about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s birthdays this year, a source revealed that if the former actor does return, Her Majesty won’t be too pleased.

The insider told Daily Mail that Meghan’s appearance could ‘overshadow’ Queen’s special day.

“Harry wants to come back for The Queen and Prince Philip’s big birthdays. But it looks likely it will be just him. If Meghan comes back, the feeling is that it would overshadow the occasion. People would only be looking at the ‘drama’ of it all,” said the insider.

“Of course she would be welcome, but a decision not to come would postpone that headache for a while at least,” they added.