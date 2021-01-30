Inside Angelina Jolie’s ‘open’ and ‘loving’ relationship with her kids

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is known as one of the leading names in the industry.



However, the Salt actor is also a fan-favourite for the hands-on, devoted ways with which she is raising her six children.

A source opened up to HollywoodLife about how the Maleficent star “loves” to have teenagers around the house.

“Angelina had a hard time as a teenager. She remembers how tough it was, so she’s incredibly patient with her kids. She wants them to be able to talk to her about anything,” said the source.

“She does have rules, but she’s not at all what you’d call strict. She gives them a lot of autonomy,” they continued.

“[Angelina’s] mother was that way with her and her brother growing up. She was always so understanding and that’s the way Angelina tries to be with her kids too. There’s a big focus on talking. Anytime there’s any sort of issue they always talk it out. It’s one of the things she really prides herself on as a mother, the open communication,” the insider went on to say.

“She loves the way they think. She says they’re constantly teaching her things and she absolutely loves having a house full of teenagers. They’re all growing up so fast. Her twins [Vivienne and Knox] will be 13 this summer, so it’s going by fast … she [has] loved loved every stage [of their childhood], but this is the most exciting,” added the grapevine.

Angelina co-parents her six kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 12, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.