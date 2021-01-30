‘Tone-deaf’ royal documentary banned by Queen is leaked after 50 years

The infamous royal family documentary that was banned by Queen Elizabeth II has been leaked on YouTube once more.

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown would remember the atrociously tone-deaf documentary that was made by the royal family so the public could get to know the members better.

However, the intense backlash had led to Her Majesty shelving the film and making sure it doesn’t see the light of day.

Fast forward many years, the documentary has been released once again on YouTube.

According to The Sun, the film about the Firm showcases the immense privilege with which the family lives their lives.

After it was dubbed “out of touch with reality” and was widely blasted, the film was “locked away in 1972 on Her Majesty’s orders.”