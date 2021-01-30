Queen made self-deprecating joke while watching Charles and Diana's wedding: report

Queen Elizabeth passed outrageous comment while watching a rerun of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's wedding, according to a royal expert.



Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote 'Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch,' revealed that Her Majesty was caught making an incredible self-deprecating joke during a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The Queen reportedly made this comment at a party in London during which Prince and Princess of Wales' ceremony video was being played.



The royal author recalled the joke monarch was heard making, saying that she was looking at the screen, the Queen spotted herself, which prompted an unexpected reaction.

Ms Bedell Smith told People magazine: 'The Queen said, 'Oh, there's my Miss Piggy face'.

A source at Sandringham House claimed the Queen's laughter can be heard across the palace.



The Queen, according to the royal author, is much livelier behind closed doors than when she carries out public duties.