Video: Fawad Alam leads Pakistan to victory in style

Fawad Alam celebrates after winning the first Test match in Karachi, on January 29, 2021. — Twitter

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam on Friday led the Men In Green to victory by hitting a classy shot against South Africa at the National Stadium Karachi during the first Test.

Alam hit a classy four through the offside to end the innings and led Pakistan to a resounding victory in the first Test.

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the first Test by seven wickets taking a lead of 1-0 in the two-match Test series. Azhar Ali was 31 not out, while Alam — who hit a fighting hundred in the first innings — hit the winning boundary.

Moreover, Alam has been named as man-of-the-match for his performance in the innings. Responding to the development, he said: "It was an important match for me as the team needed runs on the board."



It was only Pakistan’s fifth victory against South Africa in 27 Tests. Debutant Nauman Ali finished with 5-35 and Yasir Shah took 4-79 as South Africa slumped to 245 all out in their second innings on the fourth day on a wearing National Stadium pitch that favoured spin bowlers.

It is pertinent to mention here that South Africa are on their first tour of Pakistan for 14 years.

