Rita Ora to be 'forced' to follow quarantine rules when filming The Voice in Australia

British singer Rita Ora will be forced to adhere to Australia's 14-day quarantine period when she will travel to film for The Voice sometime later this year.

The singer is said to travel next month for work as a coach on the Australian version of the singing competition.

She earlier had come under fire and was branded "selfish" by the police when she was caught holding a lockdown-breaking birthday bash at a restaurant in London in November last year.

"It's obviously a bit of a pain but she knows she will have to do it just like everyone else," a source told The Sun.

"She's excited to start work on The Voice but nobody is going to let her do that until she has done the quarantine, so it's one of those things."

"She's had enough controversy after the birthday incident so just wants to keep her head down now and get back to work."