Queen Elizabeth crushes Charles' plans of becoming King under the feet: 'Won't step down!'

Queen Elizabeth has no plans of stepping down and abdicating the throne in favour of Charles anytime soon

Queen Elizabeth has shattered Prince Charles' dream of taking the throne as the great sovereign of England into a million pieces.



The 96-year-old British monarch has no plans of stepping down and abdicating the throne in favour of Charles anytime soon.

Shedding light on the subject, a palace insider told PEOPLE, "Neither her physical nor her mental health are waning." Meanwhile, a second source close to the Queen said she is doing extremely "well" and "in good fettle."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that the monarch will not be giving up the throne as she is physically fit and active.

She “is a great believer in sensible exercise," he said about the Queen who often heads for her daily walk in the surrounding gardens of the Buckingham Palace each afternoon.