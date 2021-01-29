close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

Drake delights music lovers as he calls for Usher vs Justin Timberlake VERZUZ face-off

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Canadian singer Drake is reportedly pushing for Usher and Justin Timberlake to go head-to-head on  VERZUZ battle.

VERZUZ is an American webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. it was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual DJ battle.

The famous entertainment series, that  pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format, was launched  on Instagram Live and Apple Music at the beginning of the lockdown last year. 

The producers have reportedly revealed Drake has been in touch, urging Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to recruit the two superstars for an upcoming back catalogue battle.

"Drake hit me up too about it," Timbaland told ESPN. "He said, 'We gotta make that happen'. I said, 'Soon to come. Soon to come'."

Face-offs have included Snoop Dogg and DMX, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Brandy and Monica, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle and Ashanti and Keyshia Cole in a VERZUZ battle so far.

