‘Riverdale’ unearths the person sending the disturbing videotapes in town

The creators of Riverdale have finally revealed the name of the sinister mind who concocted the disturbing videotapes of people’s houses.



For those unversed, during much of season four an unnamed hooligan had been taping people’s houses from a distance and leaving VHS tapes on people's front doors.

However, it did not take long for the antics to go beyond simple stalking. Pretty soon the unnamed resident of Riverdale began recreating gruesome murder scenes with large character masks, i.e Black Hood, Jason Bloosom, Betty etc.

The answer came after season five’s Chapter 78: The Preppy Murders was released and none other than Jughead solved the head scratching mystery.

In the end it turned out to be his sister JellyBean. Not only did she start off by taping people’s houses, with the help of her Gryphons and Gargoyles pal Ricky, she also turned out to be the person videotaping the reenactment of gruesome murder scenes, including the fantasized killing of Mr. Honey.

The only reason JellyBean resorted to these antics was shockingly to keep her big brother in Riverdale. The only way she reportedly knew to make it happen was to weave the web of another murder mystery and it worked for a while.