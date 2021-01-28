Pak vs SA: Dean Elger taken for x-ray after hit by rising Afridi delivery

Dean Elgar (L) plays a shot as Pakistan´s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2021. -AFP

KARACHI: Opening South African batsman Dean Elgar was taken for x-rays after he was hit during second innings by a Shaheen Afridi delivery on Thursday.

According to Cricket South Africa, "Dean Elgar has gone for x-rays on his hand. The bubble is not broken or compromised as the medical team is following the pre-arranged and agreed protocols for such an instance”.

It added that an update will be issued when possible.

Per details, Elgar was caught by a rising Afridi delivery and it resulted in instant swelling, however, he continued to bat but was uncomfortable from that point on, eventually falling to Yasir Shah for 29.

