Pak vs SA: Dean Elger taken for x-ray after hit by rising Afridi delivery

KARACHI: Opening South African batsman Dean Elgar was taken for x-rays after he was hit during second innings by a Shaheen Afridi delivery on Thursday.
According to Cricket South Africa, "Dean Elgar has gone for x-rays on his hand. The bubble is not broken or compromised as the medical team is following the pre-arranged and agreed protocols for such an instance”.
It added that an update will be issued when possible.
Per details, Elgar was caught by a rising Afridi delivery and it resulted in instant swelling, however, he continued to bat but was uncomfortable from that point on, eventually falling to Yasir Shah for 29.