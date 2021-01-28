Priyanka Chopra opens up about her struggle accepting dark skin

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra got candid about her struggle with accepting her complexion and endorsing fairness creams in the past.



During an interview with Marie Claire, the Baywatch star revealed how the normalized culture of skin-whitening products in South Asian societies also made her feel insecure in her own skin.

“[Skin lightening] was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful,” she said.

She went on to reveal how she hated the word “dusky” getting attached to her: “And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”