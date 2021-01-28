Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon lead celebrity tributes to Cloris Leachman

Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon used social media to pay tribute to the late comedy icon Cloris Leachman, who died of natural causes on Tuesday ( January 26) at the age of 94.



They, along with Mark Hamill and Viola Davis, led star paying tribute to the Academy Award-winning actress as the Hollywood is currently in mourning over the sudden death.

Witherspoon, 44, shared her homage on Twitter as she wrote: 'Truly original and larger than life in every unique performance. An incredibly talented actress who will be deeply missed.'

Ellen DeGeneres, who had the opportunity to work alongside Leachman on her short-lived sitcom in 2001, gushed about how 'lucky' she felt to have been in the comedy icon's presence.



The 63-year-old talks sow host began as saying: 'Cloris Leachman played my mother on my second sitcom The Ellen Show. I always considered myself lucky for having the chance to work with her. She will be missed.'



Mark Hamill also shared his words as her wrote: 'A one-of-a-kind actor, she could do everything.' The 69-year-old also uploaded a stunning throwback snapshot of Leachman to Instagram.

Viola Davis also shared the memory and said she 'LOVED' Cloris' work, specifically her performance in the 1970s spin-off sitcom Phyllis, which aired on CBS for two seasons.

