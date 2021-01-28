close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Eminem fans have noticed that Snoop Dogg is still following  Slim Shady on Instagram which they think is a sign that he still has a soft corner for the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Snoop Dogg was recently dissed by Eminem in latter's album "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".

The Detroit native targeted Snoop in his song "Zeus" after Snoop Dogg said he didn't consider Eminem one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Many fans were expecting that Snoop would soon react to Eminem but it turns out that the rapper has decided against it.


