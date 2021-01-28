TikTok star Chase Hudson expresses gratitude to Machine Gun Kelly

More than 16 million people viewed "Downfalls High", a musical film by Machine Gun Kelly, in the opening weekend.

The film also features TikTok star Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy.

Lil Huddy, who is followed by millions of people on TikTok and Instagram, took to Instagram to thank Machine Gun Kelly for providing him an opportunity which changed his life.

Commenting on one of MGK's Instagram posts, Lil Huddy wrote, "thank you truly for this experience it has been life changing . love you man".