Case filed against 500 students for vandalism in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday booked 500 students for vandalising properties and resorting to violence during a protest outside a private university in Johar Town on Wednesday.
A day prior, several students sustained injuries after they engaged in violence with security guards during demonstrations against in-person examinations.
The students have been demanding online exams because classes were also held virtually.
According to police, 400-500 students have been named in the case registered at Nawab Town Police Station.
The case was registered on the request submitted by the security in-charge of the private university.