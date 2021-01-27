Case filed against 500 students for vandalism in Lahore

The students have been demanding online exams because classes were also held virtually.

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday booked 500 students for vandalising properties and resorting to violence during a protest outside a private university in Johar Town on Wednesday.

A day prior, several students sustained injuries after they engaged in violence with security guards during demonstrations against in-person examinations.

According to police, 400-500 students have been named in the case registered at Nawab Town Police Station.

The case was registered on the request submitted by the security in-charge of the private university.