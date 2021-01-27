close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's new flame Travis Barker has a special bond with her kids

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Travis Barker enjoys spending time with Kourtney Kardashians kids and they like him too

Kourtney Kardashian has been giving love another chance by dating Travis Barker.  As for her new beau's rapport with her kids is concerned, it is extremely special and deep.

According to an insider, Travis enjoys spending time with Kourtney's kids and they like him too.

He is “amazing” with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, the source said. 

 “Travis knows the Kardashians and they’ve welcomed him into the family.”

According to the insider, Kourtney’s loved ones “are glad to see her happy again." Moroever, the source said Travis is a much better fit for her than Scott. “He’s more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment