Pamela Anderson will no longer be posting on social media: 'I am free'

Pamela Anderson will no longer be posting on social media, saying platforms are being used for mind control.

The former 'Baywatch' star, who has over a million followers on Instagram alone, has announced she will no longer be posting on social media.



The 53-year-old left fans in shock as she announce her decision that she would no longer be posting to Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter after finding inspiration in reading and nature.

Sharing her meserising photo, Pamela declared herself 'free, captioning the post: 'This will be my last lost on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.'

She continued: 'I've never been interested in social media and now that I'm settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free.'

'Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let's hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time.



'Thats what THEY want and can use to make money,' she continued. 'Control over your brain,' she concluded.

Pamela was an active bee on Instagram before her shocking announcement, and had last posted to the platform just a few days ago.