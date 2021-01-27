Selena Gomez's chic appearance during outing in New York City breaks internet

Selena Gomez left onlookers in awe with her unexpected adventure during her latest outing in New York City on Monday, showing off her natural beauty in a turtleneck top.



The music sensation delighted fans with her chic appearance as she took a break from shooting and stepped out for shopping with a friend.

The 28-year-old was looking extra-glamours in a nude turtleneck top, flaunting more than fans had hoped for.

The Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend opted for a fashionable nude sweater that emphasized her trim figure.

Selena let her hair down in one of the picture, wearing face mask to protect herself and others from the the coronavirus.

The songstress recently delighted fans with a Spanish-language single called De Una Vez which means 'at once.'

On work front, Selena Gomez is busy filming the Hulu sitcom 'Only Murders In The Building' which stars legendary funnymen Steve Martin and Martin Short.