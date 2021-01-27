close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Selena Gomez's chic appearance during outing in New York City breaks internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Selena Gomez left onlookers in awe with her unexpected adventure during her latest outing in New York City on Monday, showing off her  natural  beauty in a turtleneck top.

The music sensation  delighted fans with her chic appearance as she took a break from shooting and stepped out for shopping  with a friend.

The 28-year-old   was looking extra-glamours in a nude turtleneck top, flaunting more than fans had hoped for.

The Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend  opted for a fashionable nude sweater that emphasized her trim figure.

Selena let her  hair down in one of the picture, wearing face mask to protect herself and others from the the coronavirus.

The songstress recently  delighted fans with a Spanish-language single called De Una Vez which means 'at once.'

On work front, Selena Gomez  is busy  filming the Hulu sitcom 'Only Murders In The Building' which stars legendary funnymen Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Latest News

More From Entertainment