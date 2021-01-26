Katie Price sheds light on her fears surrounding Harvey’s care: ‘I wish he goes before me’

Hollywood media personality Katie Price recently shed light on her fears surrounding 18-year-old son Harvey and his care arrangements.



She shed light on it all during her interview with the Times and was quoted saying, “I wish he would go before me. Not because I want him to die, but you talk to any mother and they worry about who will look after their disabled child when they are gone.

“He wouldn’t understand why I wasn’t there and it would break his heart. No one would cuddle him like me. No one would kiss him. The thought of him dying of a little broken heart would be awful. He might lash out if he’s in a mood, but never with me. Never. Never me. But I always say to people, ‘If he’s kicking off and goes on the ground, don’t go up to him. Just leave him or he will kick you’.

“Talking to him like I do doesn’t work for other people. I have my connection with him. You have to work out your own way with Harv. He’s not stupid. He’s cleverer than people think… I am always trying angles with him, trying to make things OK. It’s what it’s like with him, all the time. He’s like a baby. Like an adult baby. He’s a man but he’s still a baby. Does that make sense?"

The mother-of-four also admitted that Harvey’s care has been incredibly taxing on her. “Not many people would be able to cope with it mentally because it is draining. I’m not going to lie. It is very draining and constant. You don’t get a break from it.”

“[I want to say] ‘You are doing a really good job! And I bet you don’t get enough credit for it,’ because I know how hard it is to get them up, get them dressed, get them out of the door even to a shop.”