BTS teases a ‘surprise gift’ to fans with new ‘BE (Essential Edition)’

South Korean heart throbs BTS have recently announced the release of their brand new ‘surprise gift’ and ARMYs are over the moon.

According to a report by Big Hit Entertainment, BE (Essential Edition) will contain the same eight tracks that were available in BE (Deluxe Edition), as well as “several components of the album will be different from the previous record.”

In the announcement, the band also shared its “surprise gifts for fans,” which “will be unveiled one by one before the album’s release on February 19.”

Check it out below:



