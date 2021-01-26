Selena Gomez elated that Billie Eilish wears Rare Beauty for magazine cover

Superstar Selena Gomez was elated when she found out that singer Billie Eilish's makeup for her Vanity Fair cover was done with her Rare Beauty line.

Taking to her Instagram stories the Lose You To Love Me hit maker shared a photo of the 19-year-old sporting a natural look consisting of dewy skin, mascara and tinted lips.

"Icon @billieilish is wearing @rarebeauty on the cover of vanity fair!! Low key freaking out. You look stunning!" she wrote.

This is not the first time Selena spoke highly of the Bad Guy singer.

In an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, the Disney alum shared why Billie was her favourite singer.

"First, I'll say just the understanding she has – even her song "Xanny" — she already knows. She's so aware of what this industry can be and become." She said.

"When I heard that song, I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, 'damn, that's so true,'" she spoke about Billie's song Everything I Wanted and how she felt connected to it.

"There's so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There are moments in my life that's like 'is this it?' She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist."