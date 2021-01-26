Demi Lovato inks deal with comedy series revolving around eating disorder

Demi Lovato had a love-hate relationship with food, having gone through an eating disorder herself

Demi Lovato is all set to star in a comedy series chronicling food issues, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.



The Disney alum will also serve as the executive producer of the show, which revolves around friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

The show is being scripted by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin, who is also executive producing the comedy.

In 2020, Lovato had a recurring role on Will & Grace and appeared in the comedy film Eurovision.



Lovato herself has had a love-hate relationship with food, having gone through an eating disorder.