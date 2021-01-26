close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Sports

Faizan Lakhani
January 26, 2021

Khurrum Manzoor breaks Saeed Anwar’s record of most List-A centuries

Sports

Faizan Lakhani
Tue, Jan 26, 2021
Khurram Manzoor playing a shot against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex. Pictures by author

KARACHI: Opening batsman Khurrum Manzoor on Tuesday surpassed Pakistan’s former captain Saeed Anwar to become leading Pakistani batsman with most List-A centuries.

The 34-year old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at the NBP Sports Complex – his third of the tournament being played at various venues in Karachi.

This was career’s 27th List-A century for Khurram Manzoor, one more than Saeed Anwar, and the most by a Pakistani in List-A Cricket.

Khurram Manzoor thanking the Almighty after scoring a century at NBP Sports Complex.

Khurram has now scored 7541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25, only Pakistani batsman with better List-A career batting average than Khurrum is Shan Masood who has a career batting average 56.39.

The Karachi-based batsman has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan. His last appearance for Pakistan was in 2016 when he played T20 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

