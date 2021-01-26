Khurrum Manzoor breaks Saeed Anwar’s record of most List-A centuries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Opening batsman Khurrum Manzoor on Tuesday surpassed Pakistan’s former captain Saeed Anwar to become leading Pakistani batsman with most List-A centuries.
The 34-year old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at the NBP Sports Complex – his third of the tournament being played at various venues in Karachi.
This was career’s 27th List-A century for Khurram Manzoor, one more than Saeed Anwar, and the most by a Pakistani in List-A Cricket.
Khurram has now scored 7541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25, only Pakistani batsman with better List-A career batting average than Khurrum is Shan Masood who has a career batting average 56.39.
The Karachi-based batsman has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan. His last appearance for Pakistan was in 2016 when he played T20 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.