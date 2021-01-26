Prince Harry wrecked Meghan Markle's royal future with major blunder

Prince Harry downplayed Meghan Markle's achievements with an atrocious phrase

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said farewell to the royal family and moved to the US after waging a war with the Buckingham Palace.



As per a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex put Meghan's royal future at stake with a major blunder he made after throwing a clumsy four-word-sentence.

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote a column for news.com.au, in which she expressed how Prince Harry downplayed Meghan's achievements by simply stating that the royal family would become the "family Meghan never had" before their wedding, ignoring the fact that she was already a public figure with dreams and aspirations.

Harry's statement ruffled a lot of feathers, "The outcry was immediate with social media and clucking British columnists quick to point out that the prince’s words were a tad hurtful to her parents, mother Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle," said Elser in her piece.

"This was a woman who had already addressed the UN and had undertaken international charity trips (to Rwanda and India) as a Global Ambassador for World Vision. Meghan came to royal life with fully formed charity interests and considerable experience with this sort of work," she added.