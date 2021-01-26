close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
January 26, 2021

'Ertugrul' star Osman Soykut shares his all-time favorite 'Ibn Arabi' poster

Tue, Jan 26, 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut shares his all-time favorite ‘Ibn Arabi’ poster

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared his all-time favorite poster from the play.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, turned to Instagram and shared his photo from Dirilis: Ertugrul and wrote, “My favorite Arabi poster of all time.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Osman Soykut in an Instagram post flaunted his sword spinning skills, leaving fans into frenzy.

He shared a photo of himself wherein he can be seen spinning the sword.

The stunning photo has left the fans of Ibn Arabi awestruck as he was never seen with a sword in the drama series.

