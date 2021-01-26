close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021
Michael B. Jordan finally addresses romance with Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori

Sources close to renowned actor Michael B. Jordan have finally come forward to address his romance with Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori.

The insider shed light on it all during their interview with Entertainment Tonight and was quoted saying, “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.”

“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”

