Ben Affleck to remain single unless ex Ana de Armas 'asks for another chance'

Ben Affleck has decided to remain single after his last relationship with Ana de Armas but is reportedly willing to make an exception to that.

Ana was said to have called off their romance over the phone, leaving the Argo actor heartbroken and put off by the idea of being in a relationship.

They decided to go separate ways over their disparate views on starting a family.

"Ben accepts he would be better off being single for a while," a source told The Mirror.

The source added that the star would only make an exception for his former flame and that he would consider having a relationship if she ever asked for a second chance.

However as of now, Ben is focusing on himself and his kids.

"Unless there's some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen."

The star's friends have reportedly urged him to "work on himself and stop rushing into very intense relationships, which implode as soon as the honeymoon's over".