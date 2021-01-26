Kanye West lands in LA as Kim Kardashian split rumours continue to stir

Rapper Kanye West has returned to Los Angeles amid rumours that he and wife Kim Kardashian West are calling it quits on their six-year marriage.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old touched down at Van Nuys Airport via private jet from his 9000 square foot ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

He has been spending time there for a few months while Kim and the kids are staying in their Hidden Hills residence.

It was reported that Kim and Kanye "stopped" going for marital therapy because the couple was not making much "headway" as the relationship had run its course.

Take a look:







