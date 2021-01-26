Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s name was hiding in plain sight since months

American supermodel Gigi Hadid wreaked havoc last week when she unveiled the name of her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl.



And while fans had only just noticed that the power couple named their first child Khai, turns out the fashion icon, 25, had discreetly revealed her name last year in December through an Instagram post.

Eagle-eyed fans observed that in the photos posted by the model of the family’s Christmas celebrations, a little bucket was placed near the Christmas tree which has the word ‘Khai’ written on it along with a heart.

Last week, Hadid sparked a frenzy after she subtly revealed the name of her baby girl by making a little addition in her Instagram bio.

“Khai’s mom,” she wrote.

Soon after, fans discovered the meaning as well as the person whom they supposedly honoured by naming their first child Khai Hadid Malik.

One fan commented about the meaning, saying Khai means ‘crowned’ in Arabic and Gigi having Palestinian roots and Zayn having Pakistani heritage, it would make sense for the couple to pick an Arabic name for their little angel.

Other fans also speculated that the name was a nod to the model’s grandmother Khairiah Hadid.