Tue Jan 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Prince William to cause major shakeup in the royal bloodline when he is king

Prince William’s ascension to the throne could bring about a major royal shakeup, it was revealed recently by a royal expert.

Princess Diana descended from two of King Charles II’s illegitimate sons which means the Duke of Cambridge’s succession could make him the first blood descendant of the monarch who takes over the throne, three centuries after his death.

Royal expert Robert Johnson made the observation on Twitter as he wrote: "Diana, Princess of Wales, was descended from two of Charles II’s illegitimate sons; Henry Fitzroy, 1st Duke of Grafton and Charles Lennox, 1st Duke of Richmond.”

"It means when Prince William ascends the throne he will become the first blood descendant of Charles II to do so,” he added.

King Charles II passed away from apoplexy in 1685 with no legitimate children who could inherit the crown from him.

