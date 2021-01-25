Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on her portrayal on ‘The Crown’

Netflix’s The Crown has been under fire ever since it dropped its new season last year.



And while the members of the British royal family have largely kept mum about their portrayal on the drama, one former royal has broken her silence.

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, addressed her wedding portrayal on Peter Morgan’s show.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the Duchess of York said: “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.”

The former member of the royal family was featured in two episodes of the fourth season of The Crown, which also included her wedding with Prince Andrew in 1986.