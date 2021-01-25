Meghan Markle’s estranged brother says she is a ‘genuinely caring, loving person’

Meghan Markle and her ex-husband Trevor Engelson once shared an unbreakable bond.



The Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. gave a glimpse into the former actor’s past life with the Hollywood producer and how she was “head over heels” in love with him.

Speaking to royal biographer Andrew Norton, the estranged family member of the duchess said that he last saw them together at their grandmother’s funeral where she seemed happy to see him in spite of the tragedy that had struck the family.

He said: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances. They seemed extremely happy together.”

“With her dementia, Grandmother got weird about me and Dad, but was OK with Meg. I saw the private side of Meghan, a genuinely caring, loving person. She had an amazing relationship with Doris, even though she didn’t know her that well,” he said.