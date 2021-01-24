close
January 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect curves in crop top and snug leggings during her latest outing

Sun, Jan 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez stunned onlookers with her stunning physique in stylish outfit during her visit to a gym in Miami on Sunday.

The superstar showed off her fabulous curves in whit corp top and pink sweater. She paired it with grey leggings .

The 51-year-old singer/ actress also wore sunglasses and carried a white bag to complete her fantastic look.

Jennifer Lopes also sported face mask to protect herself and others from coronavirus.

She was out after sharing a mesmerising recreation of her 2001 anthem 'Love Don't Cost A Things' on her Instagram. She walked along a beach to the hit single, stripping off her sunglasses and white overcoat, throwing them in the sand.

Jennifer Lopez spent some time in gym to work on her physique during a trip to her fitness studio. The fiance of Alex Rodriguez opted for naturally glowing skin and a messy bun as she flaunted her elegance.

